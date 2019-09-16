Squaw Valley sees first snowfall of the season

OLYMPIC VALLEY (KRON) — It may still technically be summer, but that didn’t stop the snow from falling Monday at Squaw Valley.

Snowfall began late Monday morning at higher elevations in the area — just shy of two months before the ski season officially begins in November.

Squaw Valley saw its last snow on May 27.

Alex Spychalsky, spokesperson for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, said the snowfall is a little strange for this time of the year.

“It gets us really excited as a ski resort to see snow on a day like today [with] six days left in summer,” she said.

Spychalsky said the storm rolled into the ski resort around 11 a.m.

“We saw pretty heavy rain at the base, which actually turned into snow later on, but up here, it was full on snowing,” Spychalsky said.

At higher elevations, the powder appeared to be sticking.

“Pretty cool to see in September,” she said.

Though the winter snow season is not in full effect, Spychalsky said there are visitors at the resort — some a little shocked at today’s snow

The resort’s ski slopes are set to open Nov. 15.

Late summer snow has arrived! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️Check out the live webcams at High Camp for our first taste of winter: https://t.co/cva0d4Z3VF pic.twitter.com/CRkqamcTer — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) September 16, 2019

Video courtesy: First Snow of the Season/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows