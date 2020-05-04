California could begin Phase 2 of reopening by Friday, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California is moving into Phase 2 of reopening the economy this week.

“We are entering into the next phase this week,” Gov. Newsom said.

The governor said he will release guidelines Thursday for the for retailers in certain sectors to reopen.

Stores like clothing, sporting goods, toys, and florists, could reopen as soon as Friday with proper modifications.

-retail sector: clothing, book stores, toys, florists, sporting goods

-manufacturing related to retail

However, the governor said different counties will be treated differently. Some counties will be allowed to move further into Phase 2 than others.

Counties will use criteria including the capacity for testing, tracing, social distancing, and protecting vulnerable population. The criteria can be self-certified by local health officials and county supervisors.

Further into Phase 2 could include restaurants reopening with modifications.

