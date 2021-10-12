Stagecoach, Coachella change COVID policy: What you need to know

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, Calif. (KRON) – Unvaccinated fans will now be allowed to attend Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, but negative test results will be required.

The updated health policies were issued on Tuesday announcing that proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event will be required.

In August, it was announced that fans would need to be fully vaccinated to attend the festivals.

In a statement, the Stagecoach music festival said:

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our Stagecoach 2022 policy.”

Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time.



Can’t wait to see y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/Hd5pFUEhYH — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 12, 2021

Coachella organizers released a similar statement, in addition to saying:

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.“

Coachella is set for April 15 to 17, and April 22 to 24.

Stagecoach will be from April 29 to May 1. Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are headlining the festival.