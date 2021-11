LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Exterior view during the press conference celebrating the 10th anniversary for the Staples Center on October 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Staples Center in Los Angeles will be given a new name for Christmas this year.

The home of the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, and Kings will be re-named Crypto.com Arena.

This will be the first rebranding since the stadium opened in 1999.

According to Axios, it’s a 20 year, $700-million agreement — That would make it the most expensive naming rights deal ever.

The price tag for Chase Center’s naming rights was 20 years for $300 million.