STAPLES Center will serve as voting center for 2020 presidential election

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Exterior of Staples Center after both the NHL and NBA postpone seasons due to corona virus concerns at Staples Center on March 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — STAPLES Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, will serve as a voting center in the upcoming 2020 presidential general election.

The Lakers, STAPLES Center, AEG and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk made the announcement on Saturday.

Voters will be able to vote at the facility from Oct. 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3.

STAPLES Center will also act as a vote-by-mail drop box location for those who prefer to drop off their voted mail-in ballot in an official drop box provided by the L.A. County Registrar’s office.

LeBron James, who has been a key leader in the push for change, responded to the announcement.

“Homecourt!!! Change isn’t made sitting on the sidelines,” he wrote.

James teamed up with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month to transform Dodger Stadium into a voting center.

This comes just one day after the NBA and NBPA decided that every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local election officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election.

You can learn more about the STAPLES Center Vote Center here.

Latest Sports Headlines: