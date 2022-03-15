SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Equal Pay Day, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has awarded grants to help fund organizations serving women and girls who have been disproportionately affected economically by the ongoing pandemic.

Grantees include organizations serving low-income, unemployed, or underemployed, AIAN, BIPOC, LGBTQIA, unhoused, rural, disabled, senior, and veteran populations.

The grants were awarded in five areas to direct service providers, local women’s commissions, and government entities seeking to establish and expand local women’s commissions, and nonprofits serving primarily women and girls.

“Equal Pay Day is a date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year – a disparity that is even greater for women of color, mothers, and members of the LGTBQ community,” said CCSWG Executive Director Holly Martinez

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges for women across the state and the world. That’s why we are proud to administer the state’s first-of-its-kind grant opportunity dedicated to Women’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Among the grantees is the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women (SFDOSW) which received $50,000 to provide support for two guaranteed income pilot programs.

These programs will include direct cash assistance to two populations: Native American/Indigenous survivors of domestic violence, and single, pregnant, and/or parenting justice-involved homeless women with children ages 0-12 years old.

In addition, SFDOSW will administer a grant to Double Denim to produce a digital campaign on civic engagement and political empowerment.

A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.