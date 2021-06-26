State budget plan proposes lowering out-of-state U.C. students

BERKELEY, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Students walk near Sather Tower on the University of California at Berkeley campus February 24, 2005 in Berkeley, California. The City of Berkeley is suing U.C. Berkeley citing that university administrators did not adequately evaluate the consequences to the city with its 15-year growth plan and hopes to block construction of any new projects. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three top University of California campuses would lower their share of out-of-state and international students and the UC system would add 6,230 more local students next year under a new state budget plan that Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders unveiled Friday night.

The state would cover the cost of reducing nonresident students at UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego from 22% to 18% over five years beginning in the fall of 2022, which would make room for about 4,500 California students over that period, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

The loss of revenue for nonresident students, who pay higher tuition, amounts to nearly $30,000 per student or $1.3 billion collectively each year.

The budget also proposes to provide funds to enroll the additional California residents in next year’s freshman class. The nine undergraduate UC campuses will decide how to divvy them up.