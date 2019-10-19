State committee to investigate PG&E power shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday resounded his confidence in California regulators as they make sense of what happened with PG&E’s power shutoffs.

“PUC has the hammer they have the direct authority,” he said.

PG&E executives will next face lawmakers.

A state senate committee is set to investigate the utility’s process in cutting off power and what if any policies should be proposed.

With months left still in fire season, Newsom weighed in on whether he would support a special legislative session for this.

“To the extent that’s necessary, I’m open to it, but in the absence of necessity I’m not sure,” Newsom said. “I think it would be more of a symbolic benefit than a substantive one. Again, if I feel differently we can obviously make that adjustment. “

The governor is adamant the state will hold PG&E accountable, but how exactly depends on what happens with the company’s bankruptcy proceeding.

“The size and scope of this utility leads to the obvious question, is it too big and can it be broken up and managed in a different way,” he said.

The governor Friday also continued his calls for the utility to reimburse customers affected by the blackout.

