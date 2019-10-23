State emergency officials gear up for second round of PG&E power outages

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — As the wind picks up and more PG&E power shut offs likely, the state will launch its emergency operations center Wednesday for the second time this month.

The emergency operations center will once again be activated to its second highest level, which means all major response agencies are in one room to make sure areas affected by the power shut offs get what they need.

“Whether that’s providing generation or having extra law enforcement to direct traffic to just ensure we’re doing what we can to make sure life goes on as normal as possible during these outages,” said Brian Ferguson, spokesperson with Cal OES.

Cal OES officials say while the scale of this next round of power shut offs is much smaller than the big blackout earlier this month, the state is still approaching it with the same sense of urgency, but this time, pressing PG&E to correct its logistical and communication issues.

“It’s really incumbent upon us as the state to push PG&E to do better. The way this rolled out last time was not acceptable, the governor has been very clear on this,” Ferguson said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he understands the agency’s frustrations.

The governor sent a letter to PG&E’s CEO Wednesday, urging the company keep this power shut off as small as possible.

“And we are still waiting for that rebate that is owed to the millions of people and business and we will hold PG&E to account.”

In a statement Wednesday, PG&E says its taking the governor’s feedback seriously, but won’t consider reimbursing customers, claiming current state regulations don’t require them to and that it would threaten to add “unnecessary” claims to its bankruptcy proceeding.

