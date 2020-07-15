State health officials roll out new COVID-19 testing guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 cases are rising in California and the demand for testing is, too.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the state is now averaging more than 105,000 COVID-19 tests a day with still a lot more work to do.

“We all know that testing in California is a vital piece of our response, not only to focus on taking care of patients who present with symptoms, but also to understand the patterns of transmission,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

State health leaders Tuesday rolled out new guidelines, prioritizing who gets tested and when, also guiding labs on which specimens to process first.

The priorities are split into tiers:

Hospitalized COVID-19 symptom patients and those with known exposure to the virus Those with COVID symptoms or those working in congregate care facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons Those who work in other industries like retail, manufacturing, food service, transportation and education

To try to meet the high demand for testing the state is aiming to expand testing to the offices of healthcare providers across California.

“This will allow vulnerable populations to be able to obtain appointments at state testing facilities,” Secretary of Consumer Services Lourdes Castro-Ramirez said.

State leaders also announced new co-chairs of the state’s COVID-19 testing task force, including Gilbert Chavez of the state’s Center for Infectious Diseases and the Senior Vice President of Kaiser Health Plan Foundation Bechara Choucair.

“A cornerstone of our work going forward must be ensuring that testing is available, testing is equitable, affordable and reliable for Californians,” Dr. Bechara Choucair said.

