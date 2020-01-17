State lawmaker introduces bill to increase oversight over California colleges, admissions

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — “The goal of higher education should be to help push all students over the finish line, not to put up new hurdles,” said Assm. Jose Medina (D-Riverside).

State lawmakers sending a warning to the California State University system.

School leaders are set to decide on a requirement for applicants to take an additional year of quantitative reasoning courses, like math or science.

“Students in our highest poverty schools are the least likely to have access to advance coursework like calculus, physics and computer science,” said Assm. Shirley Weber (D-San Diego). “It’s not [that] I don’t believe children of color can master this subject matter, because they can, but if you look at how our schools are structured, and you look at the staffing in our schools, it’s clearly our poor schools that have the least experienced teachers.”

The CSU’s Board of Trustees is set to definitively vote on this policy Jan. 28.

Chairman of the Assembly Higher Education Committee Medina introduced a bill Thursday to increase the legislature’s oversight of the state’s public universities and their admissions policies.

“It will allow us to have a larger conversation about admission requirements and impact on all students,” Medina said.

The CSU’s proposal has been at the center of student-led protests and disrupted board meetings, but university leaders have said the future of work will require more math, science and technological experience.

Lawmakers say if the board of trustees rejects the proposal, the legislature will stop its attempt for more oversight.

