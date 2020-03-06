State lawmakers support Gov. Newsom’s emergency declaration for coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The governor’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus is receiving support from both sides of the aisle in the state legislature.

Governor Gavin Newsom received bipartisan support Thursday from state lawmakers after declaring a state of emergency.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs everyday, some lawmakers are still critical about the timing.

“It seems more reactive than proactive,” State Senator John Moorlach said. “That’s a little bit of my frustration.”

Republican Senator John Moorlach represents parts of Orange County and Costa Mesa where city leaders last month blocked a virus-plagued cruise ship from docking there.

Moorlach said communication was a major issue, but in the last week, has improved significantly from the Newsom administration.

Moorlach said he’s pleased with the emergency declaration, which will allow out of state medical professionals to help manage the coronavirus in California.

“If we can get people from other states without license approvals or renewals, that’s going to be very helpful,” he said.

Earlier this week, Governor Newsom requested the legislature release $20 million to help manage the coronavirus situation, but lawmakers said that request is void.

“He has the ability to access $20 million and deploy that in any fashion he chooses,” Assemblyman Phil Ting said.

Democratic assemblyman Phil Ting represents San Francisco, where a cruise ship carrying a load of sick passengers could dock in the coming days.

The governor said the executive order allows the administration to identify state land and property that could be used to take care of those at risk.

“People have to go somewhere. It’s much better to be in a place with excellent health care than to be in a place where there aren’t hospitals or where they aren’t equipped to handle these types of situations.”

The situation constantly evolving in california with more cases and patients under watch every day.

