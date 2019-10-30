State lawmakers working on policies to avoid future wildfires, power shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — While first responders try to manage fires and power shutoffs, state lawmakers this week are stepping up with new policies to try to avoid these situations in the future.

Assemblyman James Gallagher represents part of Paradise, the town destroyed in the state’s deadliest fire last year.

He slammed PG&E Tuesday saying, “We’re not even getting safe or reliable power right now.”

Gallagher and State Senator Jim Nielsen propose to put a pause on the state’s renewable energy requirements to give electric companies access to more money to make their equipment safer — without raising customer rates.

The Republican lawmakers say PG&E spends $2.4 billion annually on a state law requiring the company to buy renewable power, while spending $1.5 billion to update its equipment.

PG&E’s CEO has said it could take a decade before it hardens its grid enough to avoid power shut offs.

Gallagher will not stand for it saying, “The money you guys are already collecting from us, instead of spending it over here, spend it over here on infrastructure so that this gets safer. We’re being told ten years to update this? That’s totally unacceptable. We need to accelerate the pace.”

The Kincade fire in Northern California is forcing evacuations.

“A lot of evacuees with nowhere to go are in shelters, and of course a lot of people sitting in the dark,” says Assemblyman Marc Levine whose district is being affected by the mass evacuations.

PG&E has said its equipment may have played a role in the fire’s ignition.

The Democrat is calling on state regulators to temporarily appoint a public administrator to oversee PG&E management by testing the company’s financial health, safety, and reliability.

Assemblyman Marc Levine of Marin County says, “If PG&E fails the test, then they would be able to appoint a public administrator to run the company until the company can pass the test again and return that executive power back to their board that of course has failed us for so many years.”

Both of these proposals will be considered when the legislature returns to Sacramento in January. Before that–a group of state senators will meet for an oversight hearing on the massive power shutoffs November 18.