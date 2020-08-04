State releases guidelines for reopening of elementary schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Elementary school leaders across the state will have to apply for a waiver if they want to reopen.

If that school is in a county currently on the state watch list, then they have to jump through a few more hoops.

The school would have to have discussions with parents and community organizations to see if it’s a good idea to reopen.

When schools apply for the waiver, they have to develop plans for health screenings, contact tracing, physical distancing, and testing.

Plus, create plans to switch back to distance learning if an outbreak occurs.

Then the state will review and decide lastly if the elementary school should reopen with in-person classes.

The state also gave an update on youth sports, banning all outdoor and indoor events where social distancing cannot be done.

To get a full breakdown of the guidelines for non-contact sports click here.

