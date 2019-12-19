State seeing surge of sign-ups for Covered California health insurance

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The state is seeing a surge in Californians signing up for its health insurance.

“Getting people signed up is a win-win,” said Peter Lee, director of Covered California.

California officials Monday say they’re encouraged by the numbers they’re seeing so far this open enrollment period.

Lee is the executive director of Covered California.

“We all benefit when more people sign up, health care costs go down, that’s the equation that lead to us having the lowest premium increase in our history,” he said.

Officials say so far this year there’s been a 16 percent increase in the number of people signed up for state health care coverage than this time last year.

The state legislature and governor this year brought back a mandate requiring Californians to have health insurance or else pay a fine.

The state also expanded coverage access to undocumented immigrants under the age of 26.

Lee says what helped boost the numbers the most was a $1 billion investment into subsidies.

“The Governor said we know there are middle class Californians spending 25 percent of their income on their healthcare, we’re going to help those people, up to 600 percent of poverty: for an individual that means $75,000 income. For a family of four, it’s $150,000,” Lee said.

Californians who want state health care coverage by the first of the year should sign up by Friday.

