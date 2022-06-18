(Stacker) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just 0.35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to California from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to California.

#30. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to California in 2019: 4,067

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from California to Connecticut in 2019: 4,049

— #35 most common destination from California

#29. Idaho

– Moved from Idaho to California in 2019: 4,372

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Idaho

– Moved from California to Idaho in 2019: 17,722

— #11 most common destination from California

#28. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886

— #27 most common destination from California

#27. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255

— #26 most common destination from California

#26. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to California in 2019: 5,064

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from California to Alaska in 2019: 2,547

— #41 most common destination from California

#25. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to California in 2019: 5,347

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from California to Louisiana in 2019: 4,228

— #34 most common destination from California

#24. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785

— #24 most common destination from California

#23. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874

— #17 most common destination from California

#22. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672

— #22 most common destination from California

#21. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970

— #23 most common destination from California

#20. Utah

– Moved from Utah to California in 2019: 8,504

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from California to Utah in 2019: 17,821

— #10 most common destination from California

#19. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to California in 2019: 8,951

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from California to Minnesota in 2019: 6,232

— #28 most common destination from California

#18. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277

— #16 most common destination from California

#17. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to California in 2019: 10,812

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from California to New Jersey in 2019: 9,155

— #21 most common destination from California

#16. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to California in 2019: 11,775

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from California to Maryland in 2019: 10,092

— #20 most common destination from California

#15. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954

— #19 most common destination from California

#14. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048

— #15 most common destination from California

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023

— #9 most common destination from California

#12. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437

— #13 most common destination from California

#11. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085

— 3.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350

— #6 most common destination from California

#10. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430

— #18 most common destination from California

#9. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927

— #5 most common destination from California

#8. Florida

– Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692

— 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628

— #7 most common destination from California

#7. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085

— 5.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692

— #14 most common destination from California

#6. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506

— 5.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994

— #12 most common destination from California

#5. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433

— 5.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322

— #3 most common destination from California

#4. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226

— 5.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713

— #2 most common destination from California

#3. Washington

– Moved from Washington to California in 2019: 31,882

— 6.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from California to Washington in 2019: 46,791

— #4 most common destination from California

#2. Texas

– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

— 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

— #1 most common destination from California

#1. New York

– Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567

— 7.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from New York

– Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332

— #8 most common destination from California