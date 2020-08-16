Statewide Flex Alert in effect through Wednesday: California ISO

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) – A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

The Flex Alerts are in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day from Sunday through Wednesady.

The record-breaking heat wave in California and the western states is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings.

The California ISO is asking consumers to avoid using power between 3 pm and 10 pm by following these tips:

  • Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
  • Defer use of major appliances.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.
  • Unplug unused electrical devices.
  • Close blinds and drapes.
  • Use fans when possible.
  • Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Consumers can also prepare for the Flex Alert by following these tips before 3 pm:

  • “Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees.
    • Charge electric vehicles.
    • Charge mobile devices and laptops.
    • Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
    • Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

The ISO says that if a large number of consumers do their part in small ways, conservation can make a difference.

