Statewide Flex Alert in effect through Wednesday: California ISO

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) – A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

The Flex Alerts are in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day from Sunday through Wednesady.

The record-breaking heat wave in California and the western states is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings.

The California ISO is asking consumers to avoid using power between 3 pm and 10 pm by following these tips:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Consumers can also prepare for the Flex Alert by following these tips before 3 pm:

“Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees. Charge electric vehicles. Charge mobile devices and laptops. Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances. Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.



The ISO says that if a large number of consumers do their part in small ways, conservation can make a difference.