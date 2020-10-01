Statewide Flex Alert issued for Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Flex Alert has been issued statewide for Thursday, Oct. 1, according to California ISO.
The alert will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as high temperatures are expected.
Cal ISO advises residents to reduce the amount of energy you use during those hours:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
- Defer use of major appliances.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Unplug unused electrical devices.
- Close blinds and drapes.
- Use fans when possible.
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open.
Prior to 3 p.m., you can prepare by:
- “Pre-cool” homes or lower air conditioning thermostats.
- Charge electric vehicles.
- Charge mobile devices and laptops.
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.
For more details on a Flex Alert, CLICK HERE.
