Statewide Flex Alert issued for Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Flex Alert has been issued statewide for Thursday, Oct. 1, according to California ISO.

The alert will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as high temperatures are expected.

Cal ISO advises residents to reduce the amount of energy you use during those hours:

  • Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
  • Defer use of major appliances.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.
  • Unplug unused electrical devices.
  • Close blinds and drapes.
  • Use fans when possible.
  • Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Prior to 3 p.m., you can prepare by:

  • “Pre-cool” homes or lower air conditioning thermostats.
  • Charge electric vehicles.
  • Charge mobile devices and laptops.
  • Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
  • Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

