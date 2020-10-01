Statewide Flex Alert issued for Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Flex Alert has been issued statewide for Thursday, Oct. 1, according to California ISO.

The alert will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as high temperatures are expected.

Cal ISO advises residents to reduce the amount of energy you use during those hours:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for tips on how to save energy. — California ISO (@California_ISO) October 1, 2020

Prior to 3 p.m., you can prepare by:

“Pre-cool” homes or lower air conditioning thermostats.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

For more details on a Flex Alert, CLICK HERE.

