Driver of Stolen U-Haul truck in custody following hourslong pursuit into Hancock Park area

A driver who led authorities on an hourslong pursuit into the Hancock Park area was taken into custody Friday morning.

The truck appeared to have at least two flat tires and was traveling at a slow rate of speed on city streets when Sky5 got over the incident shortly after 5 a.m.

It was not clear where the pursuit began but authorities had been trying to get the truck to stop for several hours.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson later confirmed the incident began around midnight.

About 5:45 a.m., the truck did finally stop on Sycamore Avenue near West 6th Street but the driver did not immediately exit.

Video showed the driver move the truck forward a few feet and then stop again whenever the officers approached from behind.

Just after 6 a.m., video showed the driver apparently talking to officers through the driver’s side window.

About 6:20 a.m. the driver finally exited the U-Haul, sat down in the street and was taken into custody.