Storm ahead: Evacuation orders issued for parts of Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuation orders were issued Monday for parts of Santa Cruz County due to an impending storm hitting the region.

According to Cal Fire, the following areas are under evacuation orders effective immediately due to the high potential for debris flow:

Ben Lomond Fire District (Zones: BEN-E001D, BEN-E002A, BEN-E002D,

BEN-E004B)

Boulder Creek Fire District (Zones: BOU-E021A, BOU-E020, BOU-E017,

BOU-E016, BOU-E010, BOU-E006, BOU-E001A, BOU-E002, BOU-E033A,

BOU-E038A, BOU-E031B, BOU-E030, BOU-E018A, BOU-E014, BOUE009, BOU-E003, BOU-E001B, BOU-E015A, BOU-E039A, BOU-E040A)

Felton Fire District (Zones: FEL-E002A, FEL-E003B, FEL-E003C, FELE004A)

Santa Cruz County Fire Dept. (Zones: CRZ-E001B, CRZ-E001D, CRZE002B, CRZ-E003B, CRZ-E003D, CRZ-E006B, CRZ-E006C, CRZ-E007A, CRZ-E017A, CRZ-E017C)

Temporary evacuation shelters will open later today at the following locations:

San Lorenzo Valley High School

7105 Hwy 9, Felton, CA 95018

Scotts Valley Community Center

360 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Pacific Elementary School

50 Ocean Street, Davenport, CA 95017



There will be space for extended car parking, and the Red Cross will be available for assistance. There will also be bathrooms, charging stations and refreshments and pet food at each location.

A call center has been set up at (831) 454-2181.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.