Some California students required to get COVID vaccine before returning to campus

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Los Angeles students will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus, Supt. Austin Beutner told the Los Angeles Times Monday.

The Times reports Beutner said California should set the standards for reopening schools, adding that getting the COVID vaccine would be “no different than students who are vaccinated for measles or mumps.”

Beutner said getting the vaccine would be “the best way we know to keep all on a campus safe.”

As coronavirus deaths continue to surge in California, vaccines continue to roll out as Gov. Gavin Newsom said the pace is expected to accelerate.

California is slated to start vaccinating teachers, emergency, food, and farmworkers in Phase 1B, which is up next for distribution.