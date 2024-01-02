(KRON) — A new study from the University of California, Berkeley, showed that California farmworkers made less money since a bill meant to increase wages for overtime work passed in 2016.

The bill, AB 1066, removed overtime exemptions and introduced new standards phasing in lower overtime standards until normal work week hours (eight hours per day, 40 hours per week) were reached starting in 2019.

“At one extreme, if individual worker hours and wages remain unchanged after the laws are implemented, workers would benefit from higher incomes for the same time at work,” Alexandra E. Hill, the researcher and an assistant professor at UC Berkeley’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, said in the study. “At another extreme, if employers reduce hours to remain below the new thresholds, worker incomes could fall, making workers who value the extra income more than additional leisure time worse off.”

The latter is happening in California, according to the study.

Data shows that on average, employers are cutting working hours for workers to avoid paying the one-and-a-half-times the hourly rate for overtime hours.

“The law caused a large and statistically significant decrease in the number of workers working 56–60 hours a week, hours just below the old overtime threshold,” Hill said. “Concurrently, the law caused a large and statistically significant increase in the number of workers working 46–50 hours per week, hours just below the newly mandated overtime threshold in the last year of these data.”

The study also revealed that weekly take-home pay for higher earners decreased while the number of mid-level earners increased due to the shifting hours trends.

“This early evidence suggests that the law may not be benefiting the workers they aim to protect, but additional research is needed,” Hill wrote.

Read the full study here.