Supreme Court takes on DACA case protecting 700,000 Dreamers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear its first arguments regarding DACA.

That’s the Obama-era program that protects about 700,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

California is the lead plaintiff in this case as the Golden State has the most undocumented immigrants in the country.

A rally will take place at 11:45 a.m. at the University of San Francisco.

The DACA program was originally established by then President Barack Obama in 2012.

President Donald Trump commented on the DACA case early Tuesday, tweeting “many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

Latest News Headlines: