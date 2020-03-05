Surveillance video shows woman attacking employee over sandwich in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Security video from a Stockton sandwich shop shows a woman going nuts after she was refused a refund.

The restaurant’s owners say that’s because she ate half the meal before complaining about it.

“We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I didn’t know why she had to do that, why she had to end up doing that,” Analiza Alandy said.

The security cameras at Philly Cheese Steaks in Stockton capture a customer trashing the store and violently throwing chairs at owner Luis Addison Alandy.

Alandy’s wife Analiza, who was right next to him, tells CBS13 this all happened over a sandwich order.

“Our policy is, if you have a complaint like if we made a mistake, either way, we will gladly replace it. But, we need the sandwich back for us to replace the whole sandwich,” Analiza said.

But Analiza says that wasn’t the case here.

“The two sandwiches are already eaten in half of each and the fries already half of each,” Analiza said.

So the shop refused to give the woman a free refund and you can see what happens next.

“When we said no after a while going back and forth they just lashed out,” Robert Hernandez, an employee said.

“And then all of sudden then boom! She was just throwing stuff away, the chairs, the table, everything,” Analiza said.

Stockton police say the woman, Monique Collins, is the same woman in the video trashing the restaurant.

Throwing chairs, and even grabbing a wooden broom from the owner as he tried to fend her off.

“That’s our first time. It really scared us,” Analiza said.

“I was frozen like a deer in the headlights,” Hernandez said.

A first for Alandy and her employees and hopefully, a last.

“Overall, I just didn’t want no one to get hurt,” Hernandez said.

Collins is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

