(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County man was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection to an April 27 child abuse investigation, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

After allegedly entering an apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard through a window, Terrell Abston found a 9-year-old girl and her family sleeping the living room.

Abston began licking the bottom of the girl’s foot while she slept. The girl woke up and Abston motioned for her to keep quiet and the girl hid under a blanket.

He then moved to the girl’s mother, who was near her, and Abston began licking her foot and sucking her toes while she was also sleeping.

The mother woke up and screamed which caused Abston to run from the apartment.

DNA samples were taken by responding deputies from the feet of both the mother and the daughter.

The Sacramento County Crime Lab obtained a DNA match that matched Abston.

At that time, Abston was already in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail for unrelated burglary charges.

He is now facing charges of Lewd or Lascivious acts with a child under 14, Burglary, and Civilian Battery and is being held without bail.