Suspect connected to Roseville quadruple homicide in custody

Suspects car covered in tarp parked outside police station in Mt. Shasta (KTXL)

ROSEVILLE (KRON) – A man in connection to a quadruple homicide in Roseville has been detained, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Around 12:11 p.m. on Monday, the Mount Shasta Police Department contacted the Roseville department saying they had a suspect claiming to have killed four people at his home in Roseville.

The man told police that one of the victims was in his car in Siskiyou County and the three other victims were at his apartment.

Roseville officers went to his apartment in the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard where they found three people dead.

Police in Roseville and Mt. Shasta are investigating at this time.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released at this time.

Police believe that the suspect and victims knew each other and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

More information will be released as investigators process evidence at both crime scenes.