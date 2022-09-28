Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Police on Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month and asked the public for help in locating him.

Freddie Lee Trone is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities believe Freddie Lee Trone was involved in the shooting death of PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant located in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue on Sept. 12.

The gunman then removed some of Allen’s property and demanded items from his girlfriend before fleeing the restaurant in a waiting vehicle.

Police believe a social media post may have tipped the suspect to Allen’s location.

Police say Trone should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Trone’s whereabouts can call detectives at 323-786-5146. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.