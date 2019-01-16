California

Suspect shot, killed by police in Yuba County

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 05:38 PM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 05:45 PM PST

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Northern California authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a 911 call reporting an attack against an elderly man.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that 45-year-old Jahmal Derrick Stewart was fatally shot Monday in Linda, California, about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee says that police got a call that a man in his 70s was being robbed and beaten by a suspect who then took the man’s cane.

Soon after police arrived on the scene, deputies radioed back that shots had been fired.

The sheriff’s department described Stewart as a “transient” from the nearby area of Marysville.

The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss