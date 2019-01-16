Suspect shot, killed by police in Yuba County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Northern California authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a 911 call reporting an attack against an elderly man.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that 45-year-old Jahmal Derrick Stewart was fatally shot Monday in Linda, California, about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee says that police got a call that a man in his 70s was being robbed and beaten by a suspect who then took the man’s cane.

Soon after police arrived on the scene, deputies radioed back that shots had been fired.

The sheriff’s department described Stewart as a “transient” from the nearby area of Marysville.

The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

