WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Salinas man went on a day-long reckless driving spree before he intentionally crashed his Honda Civic into a California Highway Patrol officer’s vehicle, according to the CHP.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Hugo Alberto Cedillos Garcia, was arrested Tuesday night on a slew of charges, including DUI and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident began around 6 a.m. Tuesday when witnesses called 911 to report a black Honda Civic driving recklessly across multiple counties. Between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., 19 witnesses called 911 to alert law enforcement about the erratic Honda.

By 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received yet another 911 call about the Honda Civic driving recklessly southbound on Highway 1 in south Santa Cruz County. CHP officers spotted the driver on Highway 1 and attempted to pull him over.

“(Garcia) failed to yield to emergency lights and siren, fled off the freeway, and a pursuit ensued onto Beach Street,” the CHP wrote.

“During the pursuit, Garcia intentionally crashed into a CHP officer’s patrol vehicle and continued fleeing from officers,” according to the CHP.

Officers deployed a “pursuit intervention technique” that ended the chase in Watsonville, but Garcia refused to get out of his Honda.

“After providing multiple clear and concise commands, Garcia was ultimately taken into custody without injury by CHP-Santa Cruz officers,” the CHP wrote.

Garcia was arrested on charges of DUI, evading an officer, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.