Suspected Michaela Garecht killer plea hearing scheduled

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A plea hearing for Michaela Garecht suspect David Misch has been scheduled for January 22nd, according to Alameda County District attorney’s office.

The 59-year-old defendant showed up to court via video conference today and was shown the paperwork for the case.

Misch was charged with murder and two special circumstances, including murder during the course of a kidnapping and having been convicted of a previous murder, according to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

