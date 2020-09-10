Suspects in Sonoma County string of burglaries arrested

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested and accused of stealing a truck and multiple tools in Sonoma County.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office describes suspects Jesus Giovani Peralta and Mario Arvizu-Ramirez as “prolific burglars.” They were found in Richmond on Wednesday morning, allegedly with a stolen truck, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were found with “multiple stolen power tools, burglary tools and several catalytic converters.” The arrests come after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts investigated by detectives in Sonoma County.
Both suspects have have been arrested for burglary in prior incidents, officials said.
