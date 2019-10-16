Sutter Health, California settle massive antitrust case

In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, an American flag flutters in the breeze outside of the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. Opening arguments begin Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the antitrust case against Sutter Health, one of California’s largest hospital systems, which is facing a trial over accusations that it has used its market dominance to snuff out competition and overcharge patients for medical bills. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One of California’s largest hospital systems has reached an agreement to settle a massive class-action lawsuit over allegations that it abused its market power to snuff out competition and overcharge patients for medical bills.

A spokeswoman for California Attorney General Xavier Beccera said Wednesday that both sides reached a settlement agreement ahead of opening remarks expected to begin later this week.

The antitrust case against Sutter Health was brought by 1,500 employers and later joined by Beccera.

Jennifer Molina, a spokeswoman for Becerra, said she could not comment further until the final agreement is approved by the court sometime in the future.

A spokeswoman for Sutter Health did not immediately return a call seeking comment.