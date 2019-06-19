Swarm of 1,000 earthquakes hits Southern California

California is alive and kicking, as evident in a recent swarm of around 1,000 earthquakes hitting Southern California in just the last three weeks.

Experts say it’s a great reminder to always be prepared.

“I would redefine normal as: You should still be prepared for a large earthquake,” USGS research geophysicist Andrea Llenos told the Los Angeles Times. “We do know a big earthquake is going to happen.”

However, we don’t know when or where exactly it will happen.

California experiences small earthquakes rather frequently – on average a magnitude-3 earthquake hits every other day, according to the Times.

“Swarmageddon “as some people are calling it, started at the end of May, with mostly small quakes most people can’t feel.

Officials say most swarms aren’t a cause for concern and can rather be thought of as “a bunch of small earthquakes that are more of an irritant than otherwise,” Caltech seismologist Egill Hauksson said to the publication.

Here in the Bay Area, the San Ramon Valley has had its fair share of warms over the last several decades that have not resulted in large earthquakes, according to Llenos.

But it’s important to remember that activity is happening close to the Calaveras fault, where the big magnitude-7 quake hit the East Bay’s Hayward fault in 1868.

