Tahoe area ski resort considers name change over derogatory term

OLYMPIC VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: A view of empty ski chair lift at Squaw Valley Resort on March 14, 2020 in Olympic Valley, California Alterra Mountain Company, which owns Squaw Valley Resort, will suspend operations at all 15 of their North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) – California’s Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw,” a derogatory term for Native American women.

Squaw Valley President and CEO Ron Cohen says resort officials are meeting with shareholders and the local Washoe tribal leadership to get their input.

He says he can’t give a timeline on when a decision will be made.

The possible renaming is one of many efforts across the nation to address colonialism and indigenous oppression.

Washoe Tribe Chairman Serrell Smokey said the name Squaw Valley is a constant reminder of efforts to disparage native people.

Latest Stories: