Tahoe fire rehabilitation projects secure funding

This photo taken July 13, 2020 at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park shows a stretch of the lake’s northeast shore looking north from Sand Harbor toward Incline Village, Nev. Lake Tahoe’s fluctuating clarity took a dive last year, worsening by about 8 feet during an especially cold and wet winter as sedimentation, algae growth and a tiny invasive shrimp continue to pose restoration challenges. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

WASHINGTON (KRON) – The Department of the Interior announced it has secured funds for dozens of projects that will help rehabilitate the Tahoe area and other parts of Nevada impacted by fires.

$348 million for 62 projects throughout Nevada and the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin will be used for recreation improvement, wildlife habitat conservation, hazardous fuels reduction and wildfire prevention.

Funding for the projects was generated through the sale of public lands under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA).

“Since 1998, sales of public land within the Las Vegas Valley have been funding projects that benefit communities and improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors. This program makes a significant investment in supporting jobs and local economies throughout Nevada and the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “These funds will improve recreation opportunities in rural and low-income communities, and contribute to the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative’s goal to conserve at least 30 percent each of our lands and waters by the year 2030.”

The following is a list of funding approval for Round 18:

Expenditure Category Total Funding Parks, Trails and Natural Areas $128,851,488 Capital Improvements $117,442,106 Conservation Initiatives $17,207,549 Environmentally Sensitive Land Acquisitions $323,385 Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Wildfire Prevention $50,686,549 Eastern Nevada Landscape Restoration Project $15,986,773 Multi-species Habitat Conservation Plan $7,641,000 Category Totals $338,138,850 Special Account Reserve $10,000,000 Total Round 18 Recommendation $348,138,850

Since enactment, the act has generated almost $4 billion total through 18 rounds for projects that benefit public places in Nevada, the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin, and the portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona.

The Caldor and Tamarack Fires, which burned just south of Lake Tahoe, have both destroyed a total of 290,412 acres as of this writing, and are 93% and 82% contained respectively.

Information about SNPLMA, including individual projects, can be found by visiting Bureau of Land Management’s SNPLMA website.