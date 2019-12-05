Tahoe Forecast: Weekend storm to make travel dangerous

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Don’t drive through the Sierra this weekend – that’s what officials are telling travelers.

A winter storm is expected to hit Lake Tahoe Friday through Sunday.

The best days to travel into and out of the mountains will be Thursday and Monday.

If you must travel on Friday, try to make it by 4 p.m., officials warn.

Heavy snow and gusty winds are anticipated across much of the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest of snow will fall Friday evening into early Sunday.

If you have to drive trough the mountains during the storm, be prepared.

Expect delays and chain control requirements. Also, pack an emergency kit that includes things like as water and blankets. If you cannot see due to blowing snow, pull over.

