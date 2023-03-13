LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Palisades Tahoe ski resort has recorded 10 inches of snow within the past 24 hours, bringing its total winter snowfall total up to 648 inches.

“We are now sitting at 648 inches of snowfall this season bringing us to 162% of our average winter snowfall. While the snow is terrific, our mountain operations crews have been working non-stop since the storms started. As there is no end in sight to the storms, we are asking for patience while we continue to dig out lifts,” Palisades Tahoe wrote.

This winter’s atmospheric river storms have dropped so much snow on the Sierra Nevada mountains that traveling to and from the slopes is the biggest challenge.

Before heading up to the mountains with your snowboard, all motorists are strongly encouraged to check current road and weather conditions.

Palisades Tahoe (Photo courtesy Jimmy King)

Ski resort crews are working in challenging conditions to keep at least some slopes open for skiers and snowboarders.

“Our groomed trail offering will be very limited throughout this storm cycle. Our grooming crews are focused on maintaining key arteries, chairlift ramps, and crucial runs. We have so much snow that overhead clearance is also becoming an issue in some areas for our snowcats,” Palisades Tahoe wrote.

Another atmospheric river will wallop California with rain and snow Tuesday. Extreme winter storm impacts are expected in higher terrain of the Sierra Nevada, where an additional five feet of snow is possible this week, forecasters said.