Tahoe travel: Winter weather to cause major delays

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – Be prepared for significant weather delays if you plan on traveling to Tahoe this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, wet weather will continue Friday creating slick and slippery roads, with some rain or mountain snow at pass levels expected for the evening commute.

Light snow in the morning is expected to become moderate by the afternoon.

A break in the snow will happen Saturday morning, but lingering travel effects are possible as snow returns Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking to be the driest day as snow tapers off overnight Saturday. No travel impacts are expected on Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, NWS Sacramento had reported chain controls already in effect across the Sierra.

Chain controls are already being seen across the Sierra. Take caution if traveling through the mountains this morning and slow down. #cawx pic.twitter.com/OSaqVDfqRi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2019

