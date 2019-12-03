Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Tanker carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk spills after crash on Southern California freeway

California

by: KTLA

Posted: / Updated:

LEBEC (KTLA) — A tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk apparently spilled parts of its load after going over the side of the 5 Freeway in Lebec on Monday morning, prompting CHP to issue a SigAlert.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after 4:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the 5 near Smokey Bear Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The big rig ended up about 75 feet down an embankment and came to a rest near a ditch, the log stated.

Officials will close down the No. 4 lane on the southbound until at least noon while crews pump out the spilled condensed milk and repair the damaged guardrail, according to CHP.

A second lane will be shut down once the operation begins, Caltrans tweeted.

The right lane remained closed as of 1 p.m., and Caltrans officials said it will likely reopen about 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News