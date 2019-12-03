Tanker carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk spills after crash on Southern California freeway

LEBEC (KTLA) — A tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk apparently spilled parts of its load after going over the side of the 5 Freeway in Lebec on Monday morning, prompting CHP to issue a SigAlert.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after 4:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the 5 near Smokey Bear Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The big rig ended up about 75 feet down an embankment and came to a rest near a ditch, the log stated.

Officials will close down the No. 4 lane on the southbound until at least noon while crews pump out the spilled condensed milk and repair the damaged guardrail, according to CHP.

A second lane will be shut down once the operation begins, Caltrans tweeted.

The right lane remained closed as of 1 p.m., and Caltrans officials said it will likely reopen about 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.