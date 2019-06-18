Teacher dies while rock climbing at Yosemite National Park

A family is mourning the loss of a California teacher who died while rock climbing at Yosemite National Park.

Patricia Stoops died from a blunt head injury earlier this month.

The 57-year-old middle school teacher from Modesto was leading a climbing group when she fell off the Central Pillar of Frenzy in Yosemite.

It’s not exactly clear what happened.

No one else was hurt.

Stoops was committed to teaching students through service to others.

She was planning to take a trip next month to build a home in Tijuana with more than a dozen students.

“One of the many blessings that Trish left me with is now I have this community of like-minded individuals who now that they know about the work they’re eager to help out in whatever way they can,” said Jamey Johnson Olney, a family friend.

Fellow climbers have created an online mourning page for Stoops.

