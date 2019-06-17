Technical difficulties affecting some DMV services statewide

Technical difficulties at DMV offices statewide are causing delays, Monday, the DMV said.

DMV officials said this may affect driver licenses and ID card transactions in offices.

Vehicle registration and online transactions are not impacted.

“We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, we apologize for any inconvenience,” the DMV tweeted.

Check back for updates.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES