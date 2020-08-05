Technical issues lead to California undercounting COVID-19 cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A day after Governor Gavin Newsom gave an optimistic update on California’s coronavirus numbers, we’re learning the state is undercounting cases.

Serious technical issues are affecting the counts.

The brighter outlook Governor Newsom gave Monday on California’s data — a 21% drop in positive cases, a 6.1% positivity rate — those numbers are now being questioned.

Yesterday Gov. Newsom said California's positivity rate over the last week dropped to 6.1%



Today CA faces serious technical issues with COVID-19 data reporting system, Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that number is "absolutely affected by this."



State is working on a fix now. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 4, 2020

Officials confirm the state’s electronic reporting system for infectious diseases, CalREDIE, has serious technical issues.

Multiple counties and the state, as of Tuesday, had notices up on their dashboards.

The state-wide data dashboard alerted visitors “these data represent an underreporting of actual positive cases in a single day.”

Over the last two days, California has reported its lowest single day case counts since early July.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly addressed the issue in a virtual briefing Tuesday.

“We’re working around the clock, we’re not sure when we’ll have a definitive fix to the problem,” Ghaly said.

It’s unclear how long and to what extent this issue has been affecting the numbers, but multiple counties began reporting the glitch just within the last couple of days.

“We are working in parallel with our lab partners to get the same information in a manual form to local health officials,” Ghaly said.

The Department of Public Health says the problem is not affecting actual test results and hospitalization and ICU admission numbers.

Officials have said that data is collected through a different system.

California's Department of Public Health says technology issue affecting statewide COVID-19 reporting is NOT affecting hospitalization/ICU numbers and actual test results.



All labs now need to manually report positive cases to local health departments. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 4, 2020

