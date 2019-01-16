Teen feared dead after falling into blowhole on Monterey coast

MONTEREY COUNTY (CNN) -- Friends are starting to fear the worst after a teenager fell into a blowhole on the California coast.

The 18-year-old victim, Braxton Stuntz, tumbled into the water between two rocks at Garrapata State Park on Saturday -- and has been missing ever since.

Stuntz's YouTube page seems to reflect a love of adventure and photography, but it was his trip to the Monterey County park where the adventure turned deadly.

"Where was he last?"

"So see this hole? He slipped. They're saying he's under over there now."

Those frantic moments caught on tape, as friends and a witness searched for the teen who fell off the rocky edge.

"So a young man came up to us and said he was kind of nervous, and he said do you have cell phone service because our friend fell in a hole between two rocks into the water and we can't get him out," said Ali Bowen, who called first responders.

Rescuers got on scene only to find his friends had lost sight of him.

The Coast Guard continued their search until sundown Sunday, but never found the teen.

Now the 18-year-old's Instagram profile is filled with love and memories.

We reached out to a friend of Stuntz on Instagram wh says she's known him for years and says he loved to take pictures and go on adventures.

She says he was a hardworking student with a bridge future and she feels lucky to have been part of his life.

The are where he fell has signs warning people about climbing on the rocks, but visitors say more needs to be done.

"For people who don't know the risks, it can be really how alarming," said Jared Sandman, a local resident. "You can slip and fall and be in big trouble."

"There has to be a faster way for individuals to help themselves or help someone in need, rather than just relying on first responders to be the first there," said Bowen.

Now friends and those watched it happen are left to face the tragedy of a young boy's life cut short.

"If they had something immediate near by them, to at least preserve his life a little bit longer. I felt like if we had five more minutes it might have been a different story," said Bowen.

Another witness says friends saw that Stuntz was alive after his initial 15-foot fall, but they lost sight of him after he lost consciousness.

The local sheriff's office says the search has now shifted from rescue to recovery mode.

