Teen shot during Airbnb party in Fresno: police

FRESNO, Calif., (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was shot during an unsupervised house party at an Airbnb in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Vagedes and Olive avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had possibly been shot.

As officers were on their way, more 9-1-1 calls came in reporting that the suspects had just crashed into a parked car before running away on foot.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl in the home suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Authorities say the girl was rushed to a hospital and taken into surgery upon arrival. Her condition is currently unknown.

Witnesses reported that a second person might have been shot, but officers confirmed they were not struck by gunfire and were injured while jumping over a fence.

While investigating, officers say they learned an adult had rented out the Airbnb to throw a 16th birthday party, but there was no parental supervision during the event. Officers believe there were around 40 underage kids at the home during the party.

“The party, for lack of better words, got out of control. This was nothing short of a melee, it was chaotic, pandemonium, individuals fleeing on foot, hopping fences, cars leaving the area, crashing into parked vehicles,” explained Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Officers say two other vehicles and a nearby home were struck by gunfire during the incident.

Police are unsure of the motive for the shooting, but say shots were fired shortly after an uninvited group of guests was asked to leave the home.

Investigators currently have the area taped off as they search for any other victims and the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.