(KTLA) — A man was arrested after a pursuit through Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday night. The suspect, who was driving a Tesla, was initially wanted for a carpool lane violation, according to California Highway Patrol.
The pursuit began in the Anaheim area around 10:30 p.m. Multiple CHP units can be seen trailing the suspect.
A spike strip was thrown on the 57 freeway in Yorba Linda around 11:10 p.m., knocking out the rear driver-side hubcap before the wheel was completely disabled.
Sky5 video showed a male suspect pulling over and quickly exiting the car before approaching deputies in an aggressive manner. Armed officers eventually tackled the man to the ground before taking him into custody.
While handcuffed the man appeared to be combative.
