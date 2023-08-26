(KTLA) — A man was arrested after a pursuit through Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday night. The suspect, who was driving a Tesla, was initially wanted for a carpool lane violation, according to California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit began in the Anaheim area around 10:30 p.m. Multiple CHP units can be seen trailing the suspect.

A spike strip was thrown on the 57 freeway in Yorba Linda around 11:10 p.m., knocking out the rear driver-side hubcap before the wheel was completely disabled.

Sky5 video showed a male suspect pulling over and quickly exiting the car before approaching deputies in an aggressive manner. Armed officers eventually tackled the man to the ground before taking him into custody.

A Tesla driver was arrested after a pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on Aug. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

A Tesla driver was arrested after a pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on Aug. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

A Tesla driver was arrested after a pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on Aug. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

A Tesla driver was arrested after a pursuit through L.A. and Orange counties on Aug. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

While handcuffed the man appeared to be combative.

The pursuit can be viewed in the video player above.