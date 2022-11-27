(KRON) — With Thanksgiving weekend coming to a close, it is time for many folks to get into the Christmas mood, which includes colder weather and snow. However, in the Bay Area, it has been relatively warm to begin the holiday season.

Looking for a weekend getaway to a potential winter wonderland in California?

Here’s a list compiled by MyDatingAdviser.com of the 12 “coziest” towns in the state. The study looked into each city’s average winter weather as one of the main factors — the colder the weather, the higher the score.

MyDatingAdviser: 12 ‘Coziest’ Small Towns in California

1. Carmel-by-the-Sea

Rank: #92 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 52°F

Winter season: 3 months

Snowfall: 0.1 inches

Days below freezing: 1.6

2. Mendocino

Rank: #104 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 52°F

Winter season: 2 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 18.3

3. Trinidad

Rank: #108 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 47°F

Winter season: 3 months

Snowfall: 1.4 inches

Days below freezing: 28

4. Avalon

Rank: #109 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 55°F

Winter season: 4.4 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 0.1

5. Solvang

Rank: #115 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 53°F

Winter season: 3.4 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 13.4

6. Ferndale

Rank: #117 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 48°F

Winter season: 4.2 months

Snowfall: 1 inch

Days below freezing: 8.6

7. Boonville

Rank: #120 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 49°F

Winter season: 3.1 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 21.9

8. Monterey

Rank: #121 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 53°F

Winter season: 3.6 months

Snowfall: 0.1 inches

Days below freezing: 1.2

9. Ojai

Rank: #143 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 51°F

Winter season: 3.9 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 13.1

10. Laguna Beach

Rank: #153 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 55.5°F

Winter season: 4.2 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 1.2

11. Calistoga

Rank: #154 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 47.5°F

Winter season: 2.9 months

Snowfall: 0 inches

Days below freezing: 21.4

12. Paso Robles

Rank: #160 of 170 U.S. cities

Average winter temperature: 46.5°F

Winter season: 3.5 months

Snowfall: 0.1 inches

Days below freezing: 0

Only Carmel-by-the-Sea ranked inside the top 100 of the coziest cities in the country. Given California’s atypical winter weather relative to the rest of the country, it shouldn’t be a surprise that these CA cities ranked low nationally.

The study ranked Stockholm, Wis. as the number one coziest town in the United States. No West Coast city cracked the top 10 on that list. Below is an interactive map of the study (courtesy of MyDatingAdviser.com).

Methodology

MyDatingAdviser.com analyzed 170 "well-known" small towns across the country, according to three factors: weather, food and activities. The study created a 100-point scale with the maximum score representing "the most favorable conditions for coziness."

Weather accounted for 50 points, food for 30 and activities for 20 points. The weather rating was determined by the aforementioned factors under each of the 12 cities listed above -- all four factors weigh 12.5 points each.

A town's cafes (10 points), restaurants (10 points) and bakeries (10 points) determined its food score. The activities rating was determined by a town's crafts, books and parks, which accounted for approximately 6.66 points each.

The full study by MyDatingAdviser.com and its methodology can be viewed HERE. That's where you can find data, such as U.S. towns with the "coziest" activities and dining.