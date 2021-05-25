These are the top California destinations for travelers, according to Airbnb

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the Memorial Day weekend just days away, millions of people are planning their summer getaways.

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow speaks with Chris Lehane, senior VP for Global Communications and Policy for Airbnb, about what changes they’ve seen in user habits of the last year.

According to data, Lehane says an increasing number of people are looking for longer-term stays vs. short stays. Prior to this year, 14% of Airbnb stays were 28 days or less. Today, about 24% of those stays are more than 28 days.

Regions that have seen an uptick in travel include rural areas within 30 miles of a state/national park or a beach.

“Here in California what we’re seeing is enormous interest around those state/national parks, in rural areas, Napa/Sonoma, along the coast… we typically see folks looking to drive anywhere from 0 to 300 miles from where they live.”

“So these are still primarily vacations and time away that they’re able to do within driving distance of where they live,” he added.

Lehane said there’s also been an increase in the number of people hosting their homes.