SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — There are communities across the Golden State that have a hefty price tag to call home, especially when compared to other places across the nation.

In fact, there are several California cities with populations surpassing 25,000 people that are considered among the richest in the entire country. One particular California city is even considered the richest of all.

A newly released report by 24/7 Wall Street, a publication that provides insightful analysis and commentary for U.S. and global equity investors, has punched the numbers to uncover where the richest of the rich live.

While working to identify America’s richest cities, researchers with 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

From there, the researchers used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. 24/7 Wall Street defined cities based on population thresholds — in this case — having at least 25,000 people.

Put simply, this report compared these communities based on median household income and median home value. More on the methodology can be found here.

Here’s a look at the California cities that landed in the top 50 of America’s richest, based on 24/7 Wall Street’s report:

— No. 49: Fremont, California

> Median household income: $153,475

> Median home value: $1,069,700 — 35th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1% — 184th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 3.1% — 198th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 231,502 — 97th highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 45: North Tustin, California

> Median household income: $157,487

> Median home value: $973,800 — 50th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.7% — 218th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.0% — 22nd lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 25,708 — 65th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 44: Mountain View, California

> Median household income: $158,104

> Median home value: $1,613,300 — 13th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 72.1% — 49th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 3.2% — 209th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 82,409 — 452nd highest of 1,826 cities

— No 43: Rancho Palos Verdes, California

> Median household income: $158,996

> Median home value: $1,247,600 — 24th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.4% — 92nd highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.1% — 29th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 42,316 — 795th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 38: Sunnyvale, California

> Median household income: $161,670

> Median home value: $1,528,500 — 15th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.8% — 106th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 2.2% — 106th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 155,550 — 175th highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 33: Los Gatos, California

> Median household income: $166,642

> Median home value: $1,893,200 — 11th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 73.4% — 42nd highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.3% — 38th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 33,309 — 480th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 32: Pleasanton, California

> Median household income: $167,932

> Median home value: $1,116,800 — 31st highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.3% — 110th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 2.4% — 124th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 79,558 — 468th highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 30: Manhattan Beach, California

> Median household income: $169,586

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ — the highest of 1,826 cities (tied)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.9% — 22nd highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 0.6% — 7th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 35,585 — 583rd lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 29: Ladera Ranch, California

> Median household income: $169,706

> Median home value: $863,400 — 80th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.8% — 115th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 0.9% — 14th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 25,526 — 60th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 26: Dublin, California

> Median household income: $171,168

> Median home value: $983,000 — 46th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.6% — 101st highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 2.7% — 161st lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 69,818 — 563rd highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 25: San Ramon, California

> Median household income: $173,519

> Median home value: $1,063,200 — 37th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 70.3% — 68th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 2.0% — 91st lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 85,688 — 424th highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 24: Foster City, California

> Median household income: $173,721

> Median home value: $1,482,500 — 19th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 70.2% — 70th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.1% — 26th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 33,511 — 488th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 21: Belmont, California

> Median household income: $178,125

> Median home value: $1,682,000 — 12th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.2% — 80th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 4.5% — 359th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 28,109 — 227th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 19: Menlo Park, California

> Median household income: $179,913

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ — the highest of 1,826 cities (tied)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 72.6% — 47th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 2.1% — 97th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 33,677 — 494th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 17: Danville, California

> Median household income: $181,453

> Median home value: $1,252,400 — 22nd highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 70.4% — 65th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.0% — 23rd lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 43,673 — 834th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 14: Lafayette, California

> Median household income: $192,546

> Median home value: $1,606,400 — 14th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 74.2% — 37th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 2.4% — 127th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 25,384 — 43rd lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 12: Palo Alto, California

> Median household income: $194,782

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ — the highest of 1,826 cities (tied)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.7% — 11th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.4% — 46th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 68,624 — 578th highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 9: Cupertino, California

> Median household income: $199,778

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ — the highest of 1,826 cities (tied)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.9% — 14th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 0.8% — 10th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 60,681 — 682nd highest of 1,826 cities

— No. 7: San Carlos, California

> Median household income: $204,570

> Median home value: $1,904,400 — 10th highest of 1,826 cities

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67.7% — 100th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 0.8% — 13th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 30,754 — 359th lowest of 1,826 cities (tied)

— No. 6: Saratoga, California

> Median household income: $224,179

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ — the highest of 1,826 cities (tied)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.6% — 15th highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 1.6% — 62nd lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 31,194 — 384th lowest of 1,826 cities

— No. 1: Los Altos, California

> Median household income: $250,000+

> Median home value: $2,000,000+ — the highest of 1,826 cities (tied)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.9% — 3rd highest of 1,826 cities

> SNAP recipiency rate: 0.5% — 4th lowest of 1,826 cities

> Population: 31,562 — 403rd lowest of 1,826 cities

Do you call one of these rich cities home?