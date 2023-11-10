(KTLA) — California cities including Santa Ana, San Jose, Pasadena and Inglewood have experienced some of the largest population decreases in the U.S., according to a new study from Smart Asset.

The financial technology company looked at declining populations over five years, beginning in 2017 and ending in 2022. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau was used in the report.

California cities made up around 40% of the top 25 cities where populations have decreased most, according to the report.

Ten cities with the highest population decline

Rank City 2022 Population 2017 Population Five-year change 1 Paradise, Nevada 183,321 235,123 −22.03% 2 Jackson, Mississippi 146,019 167,250 −12.69% 3 East Los Angeles, California 112,965 125,542 −10.02% 4 Aurora, Illinois 182,336 202,548 −9.98% 5 El Monte, California 105,307 116,110 −9.30% 6 San Francisco, California 808,437 884,363 −8.59% 7 Hialeah, Florida 220,274 239,682 −8.10% 8 Detroit, Michigan 620,410 673,103 −7.83% 9 Santa Ana, California 308,203 334,135 −7.76% 10 Birmingham, Alabama 196,353 212,744 −7.70%

The complete report can be viewed here. The other Bay Area city to crack the top 20 was San Jose (No. 17). San Jose’s 2017 population was 1,035,353 compared to 971,265 in 2022, according to the study.

The study didn’t identify why people left some cities more than others, but researchers theorized that low birth rates or increased death rates could have impacted population figures.

In the case of Jackson, Mississippi, it could be connected to the city’s ongoing struggles to provide clean, drinkable water to residents.

And for California, some have decided to leave the state altogether in favor of more affordable states like Nevada and Texas.