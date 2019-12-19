Thief caught stealing $10K from California grandma

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNN) — For most grandparents — they’d do anything to help out their grand kids.

Barbara McCullough is no different. When her grandson called her crying, begging for bail money, she thought she was coming to his rescue.

But, she was actually getting ripped off.

The Ring security video may not look alarming, but what’s unfolding in it is a chilling robbery.

The man is a scammer.

He walked away with $10,000 cash.

The woman who handed it over is Barbara McCullough.

“I received a call about 8:30 from my grandson,” McCullough said.

Her grandson is a college student in the Bay Area.

The voice on the line was convincing.

“It sounded like him. How many times have you heard that story? It sounds just like your grandson,” she said. “I said, how are you and everything. And I said, you know it really doesn’t sound like you, but he staid ‘I have a horrible cold’. Then he started crying.”

The man claiming to be her grandson passed the phone to another man claiming to be a lawyer who said her grandson hit a prominent politician with his car, was arrested, and needed $10,000 in bail money.

“I went down to the bank and withdrew $10,000 out,” she said.

A short time later, the guy seen in the video shows up to collect the cash.

Turns out her grandson never called her and was not arrested.

The thieves played on McCullough’s good heart and love for her family.

“I heard him crying and I felt flattered that he even called me,” she said.

“Well, he called me. He didn’t want to upset his parents, that’s what I thought.”

McCullough is now hoping someone recognizes the scammer.

There are other scams out there like this — and not just in California.

On the Federal Trade Commission’s website– they’re called “grandparent scams”.